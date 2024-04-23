Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships namely, MSC Rikku, Seacon Yokohama, Khairpur and Navigator Vega scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Express Salween and Lokojo with Containers and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Gaslog Sydney’ left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Navigator Vega, Dravin, Bo-Mustafa-O and Express Salween are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 81,888 tonnes, comprising 61,753 tonnes imports cargo and 20,135 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,092 Containers (1,400 TEUs Imports and 692 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Bateleur, Lokoja and Express Salween & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on today 23rdApril, while four morecontainer ships, Atlantic Ibis, San Francisco Bridge, MSC Sindy and Marathopolis are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.