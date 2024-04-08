Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Apr 08 (APP):Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships,Elephant, Swansea and FSM scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and LPG,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminaland Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another ship, Gall carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ardmore Cherokee and Al-Khor sailed out to sea on Monday morning and another ship FSM is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of103,518tonnes, comprising 79,518tonnes imports cargo and 24,331tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 671 Containers (297 TEUs Imports and 374 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an edible oil carrier Banglar Agragoti and another containers ship Maersk Santosa are expected to take berth sat liquid Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, while two more containers ships, MSC Nilgun and MSC Silvana are due toarrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, MSC Spring III and MSC United VIII are due to arrive on Tuesday.