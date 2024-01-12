Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Jan 12 (APP): APL South-Hampton with Containers,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, shipping activity reported at the Port on Thursday.

Meanwhile a container ship ‘Maersk Nayassa’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sea Power-1 and APL South-Hampton are left the port on today and another Bulk cargo carrier ‘Kang Hong’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 117,752 tonnes, comprising 67,789 tonnes imports cargo and 49,963 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,800 Containers (1,208 TEUs Imports and 2,592 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sakizaya and Klima& another ship, Big Breezy are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT and QICT on today while three more container ships, Lotus-A and Olympia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

APP/mzr/