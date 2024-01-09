Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Jan 09 (APP): Five ships namely, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai, Flex Volunteer and Curacao carrying Containers, Palm Kernel, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Blue Bird and Al-Sadd are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day to unload Petroleum Product and LNG respectively.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Oriental Jasmine and Maersk Tacoma are left the port on today morning and another ship ‘Sibulk Tradition’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 123,382 tonnes, comprising 86,268 tonnes imports cargo and 37,114 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,695 Containers (628 TEUs Imports and 2,067 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Blue Bird, Al-Sadd and MSC Desire & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Kyparissia and X-Press Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/