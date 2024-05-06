Shaza urges Saudi tech companies to explore opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday urged Saudi IT companies to explore opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures in the county.

While talking to Saudi tech companies delegation, the minister commended the initiative aimed at nurturing a cooperative and welcoming environment for Saudi businesses entering the Pakistani market, said a news release.

“We are dedicated to offering a stable and supportive framework. We encourage all Saudi companies to explore opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures,” Shaza said.

The minister urged Saudi delegation to capitalize on the synergies between Pakistani technical proficiency and the access to the Saudi market, accompanied by the potential for valuable investments.

Ms Tania Aidirus, Convener Digital Pakistan Committee, Additional Secretary MoITT, Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim were also present in the meeting.