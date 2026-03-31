Shaheryar Memon Proposes trade delegation to Egypt to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Muhammad Shaheryar Memon, Focal Person to the Prime Minister’s Youth Program for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages, has proposed the dispatch of a business and trade delegation to Egypt aimed at promoting bilateral economic cooperation and strengthening trade ties between the two countries.

The proposal was put forward during his meeting with Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, held here, according to a release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral collaboration in youth engagement, overseas employment opportunities, and the promotion of business and trade linkages between Pakistan and Egypt.

Muhammad Shaheryar Memon emphasized the need for strengthening institutional partnerships to create meaningful opportunities for Pakistan’s young entrepreneurs and skilled workforce in international markets, including Egypt.

He noted that the proposed trade delegation would serve as a practical step toward connecting business communities of both countries and identifying new avenues for cooperation.

He further highlighted that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is actively working to empower youth through innovative initiatives, capacity-building programs, and providing international exposure to enable them to compete effectively in the global economy.

Ambassador Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in youth development and acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in fostering sustainable economic growth.

He expressed Egypt’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in key areas including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

The ambassador also underscored that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy longstanding historical and diplomatic relations, which can be further strengthened through enhanced people-to-people contacts and stronger business-to-business linkages.

Both sides agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation, including the organization of joint ventures, exchange programs, and facilitation measures to connect business communities and investors from both countries.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen bilateral relations and promote mutually beneficial collaboration across various sectors.

The proposed trade delegation is expected to play a pivotal role in opening new channels of economic engagement and fostering closer ties between Pakistan and Egypt.