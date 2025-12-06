Shaheryar Memon hosts a high-level reception  for parliamentarians, dignitaries

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Shaheryar Memon, Focal Person for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages has hosted a high-level dinner in the honor of Ministers,diplomats,dignitaries and parliamentarians .

Addressing the dinner reception, Shaheryar Memon, Focal Person for Overseas Affairs and Business and Trade Linkages said that “We need to play our due role for connecting Pakistan with global supply chain.

He said that Diversification in trade is significant for sustainable economic development in the country.

The purpose of the gathering was to strengthen overseas business connections, encourage foreign investment, and build new trade linkages for Pakistan.

The Governor of Balochistan, Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandhokhail, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Maqsi, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani, and Indonesian embassy’s Minister counsellor, Ingan malem, including MNAs Ms. Samina Khalid Ghurki , Syed Hussain Tariq, Sardar Latif Khosa, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig , Khurshid Junejo, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur and MPA Farah Azeem Shah also joined the event