Services’ exports increase by 20.24 percent in 1st half

The exports of services during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent.

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first half of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent.

The services’ imports also rose by 38.80 percent by growing from $3784.27 million last year to $5252.45 million during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the services’ exports during the month of December 2021 grew by 7.51 percent to $674.05 million against the exports of $626.99 million during December 2020.

The imports also grew by 31.60 percent from $772.09 million in last December to $1016.04 million in December 2021, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 18.47 percent as compared to the exports of $568.98 million in November 2021. On the other hand, the imports increased by 18.69 percent as compared the imports of $856.03 million in November 2021, the data revealed

Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country increased by 23.96 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandize exports during July-January (2021-22) were recorded at $17.671 billion compared to the exports of $14.255 billion during July-January (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandize exports went up by 58.84 percent and grew by $29.257 billion last year to $46.471 billion during the current fiscal year.