Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): The export of various services witnessed 6.16 percent increase during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to the PBS data, Pakistan earned $4.748 billion from the export of services during July-January 2024-25 as compared to services’ export of $4.472 billion in July-January 2023-24.

The services’ imports also increased by 9.15 percent during the months under review and were recorded at $6.678 billion as compared to the imports of $6.118 billion in July-January 2023-24.

Based on the figures, the services’ trade deficit surged by 17.27 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

The services trade deficit was recorded at $1.929 billion against the deficit of $1.645 billion in last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services exports in January 2025 increased by 1.51 percent to $691.62 million from $681.31 million in January 2024.

The services imports also went up by 3.84 percent by going up from $968.57 million to $1.005 billion, according to PBS data.

On month-on-month basis, the export of services decreased by 12.69 percent in January 2025 when compared to the export of $792.17 million in December 2024.

The imports of services also witnessed a decline of 2.74 percent in January 2025 compared to imports of $1.034 billion in December 2024, PBS reported.