28.2 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessSECP publish draft guidelines for professional Conduct in GMs
Business

SECP publish draft guidelines for professional Conduct in GMs

16
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published the draft Guidelines for Professional Conduct in General Meetings to invite public comments and feedback.
The guidelines have been issued pursuant to SECP’s commitment to safeguarding shareholders’ rights, enhancing corporate governance practices, and upholding market integrity, said a release issued here on Thursday.
These guidelines aim to encourage professionalism and effective communication, ensuring equal opportunities for all shareholders to participate, express their concerns, and vote on important corporate matters in an informed manner during general meetings.
The guidelines focus on facilitating effective general meetings, with emphasis on pre-meeting preparation, respectful discussion, transparent voting, and post-meeting collaboration by all companies, particularly listed companies.
All stakeholders are invited to share their valuable feedback on the draft guidelines, which are available on the SECP’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3dx4zked.
RELATED ARTICLES
Business

KPT shipping movements report

Business

Kerb currency market

Business

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan