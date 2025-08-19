SECP, PBC affirm ongoing collaboration for business facilitation and regulatory reforms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), led by Chairperson Akif Saeed, held a meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) to review recent reforms and discuss future initiatives for strengthening Pakistan’s corporate sector and capital markets.

The engagement reaffirmed SECP’s vision of aligning regulatory measures with the evolving needs of the business community and underscored PBC’s role as a key stakeholder, said a press release issued by the SECP on Tuesday.

The SECP outlined major reforms to encourage corporatization, including the complete digitalization of company incorporation and reduced compliance requirements. These measures facilitated a record of over 35,000 new company registrations in 2024–25.

Initiatives such as the Financial Institutions Portal, Electronic Mortgage Register, and Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) registry were highlighted for enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Under its capital market reform agenda, key achievements included the listing of Government Debt Securities on the PSX, a streamlined IPO regime, and new frameworks for online-only, Shariah-compliant, and agri-commodity futures brokers.

Furthermore, frameworks for digital NBFCs, mutual funds, and a Digital Distribution Platform are expected to catalyze expanded access to finance.

Chairperson SECP appreciated PBC’s active collaboration in advancing the sustainability agenda, including its support for the ESG Sustain Portal and its role as a key partner in gender-inclusive reforms, particularly for the Family-Friendly Awards under the Prime Minister’s Directive.

He emphasized the need to promote reporting under the ESG Disclosure Guidelines and to strengthen capacity-building initiatives for stakeholders.

Javed Kureishi, CEO of PBC, acknowledged the SECP’s proactive efforts to promote ease of doing business and foster a conducive business environment. PBC members also appreciated the SECP’s consultative approach on the CSR Bill, emphasizing that CSR should remain voluntary, align with ESG principles, and be supported by reforms and enhanced transparency in existing mechanisms.

Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration on areas of mutual interest, with quarterly coordination meetings to be held for this purpose. They reaffirmed their commitments to a continued dialogue on key regulatory and market reforms to ensure balanced regulation and business facilitation.