SECP Commissioner visits NDU President, discusses Pakistan’s strategic economic transition

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP): Commissioner Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza called on Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, HI (M), President National Defence University (NDU), felicitated him on assuming office and acknowledged NDU’s pivotal role as Pakistan’s premier institution for national security and strategic studies.

The commissioner underscored NDU’s longstanding contributions to national policy formulation and the development of strategic leadership, said a news release here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, SECP Commissioner apprised President NDU of Pakistan’s recent transition into the World Bank’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional portfolio—shifting from the Asia-Pacific Region effective July 1, 2025.

He noted that this transition offers a significant strategic opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its economic outlook, enhance its global positioning, and align regulatory reforms to attract increased foreign investment.

He further highlighted that Pakistan is increasingly regarded as a stable, secure, and attractive investment destination. Over the past seven months, foreign companies from China, Denmark, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Türkiye, the UAE, and the USA have established operations in Pakistan, reflecting renewed international confidence.

NDU, as Pakistan’s leading national think tank, plays a central role in shaping strategic thought—especially at the nexus of national security and economic resilience.

Enhanced collaboration between SECP and NDU would further strengthen strategic insight on economic matters, enrich policy deliberations and contribute to long-term national policymaking.

Muzzafar Ahmed, Commissioner Licensing and Registration Division, SECP, is an alumnus of National Security Workshop, NDU.