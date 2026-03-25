Seafood exports up by 9.7pc to $289 mln in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 9.7 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country earned $289.162 million from seafood exports during July-February (2025-26) against the exports of $263.589 million in July-February (2021-22), showing growth of 9.70 percent, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 0.99 percent, going up from 126,057 metric tons last year to 127,308 metric tons in the first eight months of this fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, seafood exports increased by 12.89 percent to $35.350 million in February 2026 as compared to exports of $31.315 million during February 2025.

In terms of quantity, the exports however witnessed a 1.85 percent decrease, going down from 16,006 metric tons last year to 15,710 metric tons this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports witnessed nominal declined of 0.01 percent when compared to the exports of $35,353 million in January 2026, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports went down by 5.5 percent in February 2026 compared to the exports of 16,624 metric tons in January 2026.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports from the country were recorded at $ 3,394,884 million during July-February (2025-26) against the exports of $ 5,173,737 million recorded during July-February (2024-25), showing negative growth of 34.38 percent.