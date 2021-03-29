ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said that the scope of the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Program would be further expanded to provide loans to about 100,000 youth for employment generation and socio-economic uplift.

Chairing a meeting to review the Programme’s progress, the Minister directed that the possibility of introduction of a new tier of financing of up to 200,000 may be explored, in consultation with the financial institutions including micro finance institutions who have expertise in financing funding at the micro-level, where traditional Banks are generally not lending.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Secretary Planning, and senior officials of the government.

SAPM Usman Dar apprised the Minister regarding the progress of two of the components already launched under PMKJP such as Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YES).

He informed the Minister that so far subsidized loan amounting to Rs. 7.127 Billion has been disbursed to 5852 Youth.