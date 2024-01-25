SCCI urges govt to allow import of cotton from Afghanistan in open trucks

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP): Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Thursday urged the Federal Government to review procedural and regulation changes and allow import of cotton in open trucks.

The step would not only increase foreign exchange and textile exports, but also cut additional monetary burden on importers, he said while chairing a meeting of traders/importers here at the Chamber House.

Fuad said under the new regulation, the import of cotton from Afghanistan had been made mandatory in containers.

He said the traders and importers were facing hardship to meet the condition owing to unavailability of the containers.

“To fulfill the condition, the traders and importers will have to send empty containers from Pakistan to Afghanistan for importing cotton, because of which they will have to pay fourfold the transportation cost,” he added.

Fuad Ishaq said the importers fully acknowledged the importance of fumigation, including cotton, and assured that they would fully adhere to the procedure.