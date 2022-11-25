SCCI delegation meets Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a meeting with delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Industry (SCCI) led by Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif along with President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Finance Secretary and other senior officers also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The delegation of SCCI apprised the finance minister about their contribution in the economic development of the country.

They also briefed about various issues being faced by them especially related to Special Economic Zone, adding that these issues were hugely impacting the overall productivity and efficiency of their chamber.

The delegation requested Ishaq Dar for resolving their issues at earliest time possible.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and acknowledged their contributions in the economic growth of the country.

He shared that present government was well aware of the challenges being faced by various sectors of the economy and was proactively taking all pragmatic measures for smoothing out the operational anomalies for ensuring the greater ease of doing business in the country.

Ishaq Dar further apprised the delegation of various policy measures being undertaken by the government which would further improve the business friendly environment in the country.

He urged the delegation to work for the enhancement of value added exports for sustainable economic growth of the country.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for cooperation and support.