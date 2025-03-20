SCCI chief welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 20 (APP):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan welcomed the reopening of Torkham border for trade which was remained closed for more than 26 days, after successful negotiations between Pakistani and Afghan officials, expressing hope for an increase in bilateral trade.

The SCCI chief highlighted that the Torkham crossing point’s reopening would not only boost mutual trade but also alleviate numerous difficulties faced by traders and exporters during the prolonged border closure.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Fazal Moqeem said Pak-Afghan bilateral trade adversely affected owing to closure of the border for 26 days and inflicted loss of billions of dollars to the traders community.

He asserted both neighbouring countries should take joint initiatives to enhance mutual trade. Also, he stressed all issues should be addressed by holding talks and mutual consensus.

Moqeem said promotion of regional trade has become essential while keeping in view of the prevailing scenario.

SCCI chief went on to say that trade and business of KP people are associated with Afghanistan and regional trade.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to facilitate mutual trade and export with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

Besides, he said business and trade not only hurt with closure of the border but it has also gravely impacted economy of both neighouring countries.

Hence, it is critical to consistently adopt a policy of addressing all matters and issues on the negotiation table, to carry out a smooth trade as well as a flourishing economy, Moqeem remarked.

The SCCI chief said the business community has already faced several difficulties owing to being far away from seaport and prevailing lawlessness whereas imposition of cess on export from KP has also compounded miseries of the business community.

Moqeem called for provision of special incentives and facilities to boost trade and economic activities.

He was of the view that only enforcement of business-friendly policies can bring sustainable economic growth and stability and also generate employment opportunities.

The chamber president praised efforts of both governments, relevant officials and members of the Jirga/committee for resolution of Pak-Afghan border issue with mutual consensus.

Moqeem said Pakistan and Afghanistan being neighbouring countries, so they should adopt a way of talks to settle all disputes.

He asked to retain tradition for holding talks for prompt resolution of all issues in future as well.