SBP sets banking, office hours during Ramazan 1447 AH

KARACHI, Feb 18 (APP):During the ensuing month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1447 A.H., the business hours for public dealing in banks has been set from 09:00 am to 2:00 pm without break on all working days except of Friday with office hours shortened to 12:30 pm.

According to a central bank statement issued here on Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks, will observe during Ramazan, office hours as, “Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm without break whereas on Friday office hours will be from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.”

The central bank further advised the banking institutions to observe the business (banking) hours for public dealing as, “Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm without break.”

After the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramazan timings, it concluded.