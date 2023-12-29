SBP launches SUNWAI portal,app for customer complaints

KARACHI, Dec 29 (APP):The central bank, Friday, launched ‘Sunwai’ a customer complaint service portal and app- to facilitate banking customers in lodging their complaints against banks and financial institutions.

‘Sunwai’ would serve as a one-window operation for banking customers to register their complaints against Banks, Microfinance Banks (MFBs), and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) operating in Pakistan.

SBP has launched the service in continuation of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the banking sector’s efficiency and fairness in complaint handling and to address the issues faced by banking customers in complaints lodgment, according to a statement issued here.

Now, customers can lodge their complaints related to any banking product or service, including Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) through Sunwai for their timely resolution, said a SBP spokesperson adding that ‘Sunwai’ is accessible through web browser as well as through mobile application, both at Android and iOS.

He informed that registered users can lodge complaints at their convenience in either English or Urdu languages while each complaint will be assigned a unique tracking number which would be communicated to users via SMS and email.

Banks have been advised to ensure prompt and fair resolution of complaints well within turnaround

times (TATs) as prescribed by SBP, he said and hoped that the customer complaint service portal and app will contribute significantly towards strengthening consumer trust in the banking industry.