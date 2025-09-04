SBP injects Rs 554 billion in the market

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 04 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Thursday injected Rs 554 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 4 day tenor on September 04, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 544 billion against 8 quotes while another Rs 10 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase of 4-day tenor, SBP received 10 bids cumulatively offering Rs 545.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.00% to 11.10%. SBP accepted 8 quotes amounting to Rs 544 billion at 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 4 day tenor. The central bank received one bid offering Rs 10 billion at 11.14% rate of return. The SBP accepted the quote with the entire amount at the offered rate.