SBP injects Rs 14.3 trillion in market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 20 (APP): The central bank injected Rs 14,304.4 billion in the market on Friday through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 day tenor on June 20, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 13,929.4 billion against 36 bids while another Rs 375 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant OMO.

The central bank, for the 7-day Reverse Repo Purchase, received 36 quotes cumulatively offering Rs 13,929.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.03% to 11.15%. SBP accepted the entire amount against 36 quotes at 11.03% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7-day tenor. The central bank received 3 bids offering Rs 375 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.11% to 11.12%. SBP accepted all the 3 bids with the entire amount at 11.11% rate of return.