SBP injects Rs 13.62 trillion in the market

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 30 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 13,619.5 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14-day tenors on January 30, 2026, and injected Rs 13,204.5 billion against 30 bids while other Rs 415 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank, for the Reverse Repo Purchase of 14-day tenor, received 22 bids cumulatively offering Rs 12,429.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.51 to 10.57%. The SBP accepted the entire amount against 22 quotes at 10.51% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 8 quotes for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs 853.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.51% to 10.56%. The SBP accepted Rs 775 billion of the 8 bids at 10.51% rate of return. The total amount offered at 10.51% was Rs 155 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 76.5 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14-day tenors. The central bank received 3 quotes for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 303 billion at rate of return ranging between 10.51 to 10.56%. SBP accepted Rs 265 billion against 2 quotes at 10.53% rate of return.

The central bank also received two bids for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 180 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.52% to 10.53%. SBP accepted Rs 150 billion against both the quotes at 10.52% rate of return. The total amount offered at 10.52% was Rs 80 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 50 billion on a pro-rata basis.