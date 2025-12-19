Friday, December 19, 2025
SBP injects Rs 12.43 trillion in the market

KARACHI, Dec 19 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 12,427.35 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.
The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14-day tenors on December 19, 2025, and injected Rs 12,346.35 billion against 32 bids, while the remaining Rs 81 billion were inserted separately through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.
The central bank, for the Reverse Repo Purchase of 7-day tenor, received 13 bids cumulatively offering Rs 1,540.2 billion at a rate of return ranging between 10.49 to 10.58%. The SBP accepted Rs 1,270.2 billion against 12 quotes at a 10.51% rate of return.
Moreover, the SBP also received 20 quotes for the 14-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs 11,076.15 billion at a rate of return ranging between 10.51% to 10.60%. The SBP accepted the entire amount at a 10.51% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14-day tenors. The central bank received one quote for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 41 billion at a 10.57% rate of return. SBP accepted the bid with the entire amount at the offered rate.
The central bank also received two bids for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 40 billion at a rate of return ranging between 10.56% to 10.57%. SBP accepted the entire amount of both the quotes at a 10.56% rate of return.
