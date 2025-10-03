SBP injects over Rs 9.99 trillion in the market

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 03 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), injected Rs 9,995.35 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on October 03, 2025 and injected Rs 9,607.85 billion against 34 quotes while another Rs 387.5 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 16 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 407.85 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01% to 11.09%. The SBP accepted the entire amount against 16 bids at 11.01% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 18 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 9,252 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 to 11.10%. The SBP accepted Rs 9,200 billion against 18 bids at 11.01% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.01% was Rs 4,982 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 4,930 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank received 4 bids for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 294.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.13 to 11.15%. The SBP accepted the entire amount against the 4 quotes at the 11.13% rate of return.

The central bank also received 2 quotes for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 93 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.09 to 11.11%. SBP accepted both the bids with the entire amount at the 11.09% rate of return.