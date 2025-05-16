SBP injects over Rs 869b in market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, May 16 (APP): The central bank, on Friday, injected Rs 869.65 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on May 16, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 578.65 billion against 16 quotes while another Rs 291 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 9 quotes for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 486 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.05 percent to 11.11 percent. SBP accepted Rs 355 billion against 9 bids at 11.05 percent rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.05 percent was Rs 238 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 107 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Moreover, the SBP also received 7 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 223.65 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.08 to 11.13 percent. The SBP accepted all the 7 quotes with the entire amount at 11.08 percent rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors and inserted Rs 291 billion. The central bank received 2 bids for 14-day tenor offering Rs 145.8 billion at 11.10 percent rate of return. SBP accepted the entire amount at the offered rate.

The central bank received 5 bids for 7-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 258.2 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.09 to 11.12 percent. The SBP accepted Rs 145.2 billion of 5 quotes at a 11.09 percent rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.09 percent was Rs 230 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 145.2 billion on a pro-rata basis.