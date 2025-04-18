SBP injects over Rs 782b in the market

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 18 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 782.15 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14-day tenors on April 18, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 437.15 billion against 13 quotes while another Rs 345 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 10 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 474 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.11 percent. The SBP accepted 7 quotes amounting to Rs 176.15 billion at 12.09 percent rate of return. The total amount offered at 12.09 was Rs 308 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 75.15 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Moreover, the SBP also received 12 quotes for the 14-day tenor totaling to Rs 297 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 percent to 12.10 percent. The central bank accepted 6 bids amounting to a Rs 261 billion at 12.09 percent rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank received 8 bids for 7-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 220.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.13 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount of the 8 quotes at a 12.09 percent rate of return. SBP also received 4 bids for 14 day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 133.5 billion at rate of return ranging between 12.10 to 12.14 percent. The central bank accepted the total amount offered at a 12.10 percent rate of return.