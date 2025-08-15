SBP injects over Rs 12.68 trillion in the market

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 15 (APP):The central bank injected Rs 12,684 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on August 15, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,456 billion against 35 quotes while another Rs 228 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 29 quotes for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 12,260.8 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01% to 11.12%. SBP accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.01% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 6 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 195.2 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.04 to 11.10%. The SBP, for this tenor as well, accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.04% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank, for the 7-day tenor, received 3 bids offering Rs 249 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.13% to 11.14%. Of them, the SBP accepted Rs 170 billion against the 3 quotes at 11.13% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.13% was Rs 212 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 133 billion on a pro-rate basis.

The central bank also received 3 quotes for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 58 billion at 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted all the 3 bids with the entire amount at the offered rate.