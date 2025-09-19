SBP injects over Rs 11.386 trillion in the market

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 19 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 11,386.05 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO), on Friday, to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on September 19, 2025 and injected Rs 11,032.05 billion against 37 quotes while another Rs 354 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 21 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 2,232.05 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01% to 11.09%. The central bank accepted the entire amount at 11.01% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 17 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 9,096.45 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.95 to 11.10%. The SBP accepted Rs 8,800 billion against 16 quotes at 11.01% rate of return.

The total amount offered at 11.01% was Rs 4,877 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 4,750.55 billion on the pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank received 2 bids for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 234 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.11% to 11.13%. The SBP accepted the entire amount of both quotes at the 11.11% rate of return.

The central bank also received one quote for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 120 billion at 11.11% rate of return. SBP accepted the entire amount at the offered rate.