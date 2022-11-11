SBP governor assures resolution of issues to facilitate businesses

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad here on Friday assured that the bank would try to resolve the issues faced by businesses and trade due to changed regulatory framework of Foreign Exchange.

He made this assurance during a call on meeting with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad, according to press statement issued by the board.

They discussed the stuck up consignments and opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) in context of SBP’s recent circulars to the banks.

On the occasion, Chairman FBR reiterated full cooperation of FBR including exchange of information with the central bank.

He also informed the governor about implementation of newly issued foreign currency limitation for passengers travelling abroad.

Both of them agreed on close coordination between SBP and FBR for effective implementation of policies along with improved regulatory environment for economic development.