SBP directs banks to raise awareness about PM’s Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday directed all the commercial banks and micro-finance banks to raise awareness among the potential donors and facilitate them in contributing to the PM’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

The SBP, in a circular, advised the banks to take measures in that respect on priority and submit the compliance by August 30.

The banks were also directed to prominently display banners at all their branches bearing the description “DONATIONS TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S (PM) FLOOD RELIEF FUND ARE ACCEPTED HERE”, besides highlighting the IBAN of the fund at their websites and ATMs screens enabling their clients to donate to the fund digitally.

“The banks shall also send SMS alerts to all their clients informing them about the establishment of the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund and its IBAN,” the SBP said.

To facilitate the walk-in customers in making cash deposits in the fund “pre-printed deposit slips” should be available at the banks’ counters, it further directed.

The SBP said,”The banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) shall make the “PM Flood Relief Fund” available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal enabling RDA holders to contribute to the fund in hassle free manner. The donations received through RDA shall be transmitted to SBP along with donations received through other sources on daily-basis through RTGS as advised earlier.

“The banks are also encouraged to advertise the PM Flood Relief Fund through their social media pages including their webpages, Facebook pages, twitter accounts to create maximum awareness about the fund and the mechanism to make the donations in the fund.”

The SBP directed the banks to ensure that their branch staff had full awareness and understanding of establishment of the fund and the mechanism to collect the donations.