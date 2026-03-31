SAPM, Kisan Ittehad discuss challenges in agri sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with a delegation of Kisan Ittehad and discussed key challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Capt(r) Saif Anjum and CEO of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Nadia Jahangir Seth, said a news release.

Detailed discussions were held on agriculture, fruits and vegetables, their preservation, and export potential.

The president of Kisan Ittehad highlighted that due to the lack of modern preservation and packaging facilities in Pakistan, a significant quantity of fruits and vegetables goes to waste.

He emphasized that the absence of food processing, packaging, value addition, and cold storage facilities remains a major bottleneck in the food sector.

Addressing the participants, Haroon said that value addition and modern packaging play a pivotal role in enhancing exports of fruits and vegetables. He underscored that SMEDA would play an important role in equipping farmers and exporters with modern techniques and skills.

He noted that the adoption of modern technology and advanced food processing techniques in the agricultural sector can significantly increase the value of products, adding, that lack of such facilities leads to substantial waste of produce, causing financial losses to farmers.

Haroon reiterated that the prime minister’s vision for value addition could lead to a significant boost in exports. He also stressed that improving cold chain infrastructure and increasing production capacity in the fisheries sector is the need of the hour.

He highlighted that investment in aquaculture technology and cold chain systems is essential for the development of the fisheries sector.

The SAPM directed SMEDA to collaborate with Kisan Ittehad and relevant stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive policy and action plan.

The special assistant emphasized that by ensuring strict quality control and establishing a strong export brand, Pakistan can achieve a prominent position in global agricultural and fisheries markets.