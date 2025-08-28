Friday, August 29, 2025
SAPM Haroon meets FPCCI President, discusses new industrial policy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan Thursday held a meeting with the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh.
The delegation congratulated SAPM Haroon Akhtar on the successful formulation of the new Industrial Policy, said a news release.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the new Industrial Policy and the resolution of issues faced by the business community.
Haroon informed that a committee comprising all stakeholders has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the Industrial Policy. Furthermore, eight sub-committees have been established to facilitate infrastructure development for the policy.
Highlighting key reforms, Haroon Akhtar said that a new Bankruptcy Law has been proposed under the Industrial Policy. Under this law, debtors will be granted a one-year grace period for repayment obligations.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the business community and ensuring sustainable industrial growth in the country.
