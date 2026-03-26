SAPM Haroon, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday met with Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nasser Abdulrahman Jassim Al-Mutairi and discussed bilateral relations and avenues for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

The meeting was attended by Secretary for Industries and Production Capt (r) Saif Anjum, Secretary Commerce and Trade Jawad Paul, and Director General (DG) National Logistics Corporation (NLC) Major General Farrukh Shehzad Rao, a news release said.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that Kuwait was a brotherly country and Pakistan shared strong and longstanding relations with it.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan was actively working day and night to promote peace in the region amid challenging geopolitical circumstances.

He further informed that the Prime Minister has constituted special committees to enhance food exports to Gulf countries, underscoring Pakistan’s desire to expand business-to-business linkages and explore new investment opportunities between the two countries.

Haroon Akhtar noted that Pakistan offered a vast market for Kuwait and is rich in natural resources and natural beauty. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening trade, investment, and export relations with Kuwait. He also highlighted that the Prime Minister’s vision is to connect Pakistan more closely with Gulf countries and promote shared prosperity.

Ambassador Nasser Abdulrahman Jassim Al-Mutairi appreciated the support extended by the people of Pakistan during difficult times and expressed gratitude for their solidarity.

He reaffirmed Kuwait’s interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in key sectors, including food, information technology, and trade.

Secretary Industries Saif Anjum highlighted that there was significant potential for collaboration in mobile phone manufacturing and other industrial sectors.

DG NLC Major General Farrukh Shehzad Rao emphasized the opportunities for expanding cooperation in logistics, cargo, and transportation between the two countries.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.