SAPM Haroon engages Turkish business delegation to boost bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with Turkish business delegation and discussed joint ventures, investment opportunities, and facilitation measures for Turkish investors in key industrial sectors.

The meeting was attended by the CEOs of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Engineering Development Board (EDB), along with senior public and private-sector representatives, said a news release.

The agenda focused on Pakistan–Turkey joint ventures, investment opportunities, and facilitation measures for Turkish investors in key industrial sectors.

Haroon highlighted prime minister’s vision of strengthening ties with brotherly nations, noting that the current Pakistan–Turkiye trade volume stands at $1 billion, with the potential to reach $5 billion.

The Turkish delegation expressed strong interest in expanding their business footprint in Pakistan, adding that leading Turkish textile brands, including LC Waikiki, are looking to enter the Pakistani market.

The delegation also requested support for opening Turkish banks in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore to facilitate smoother bilateral trade and investment flows.

Assuring full cooperation, Haroon Akhtar Khan said that the government will ensure banking facilitation, including letters of credit (LCs) and other financial channels, to support Turkish investors.

Pakistan is introducing regulatory reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business and creating an investor-friendly environment.

The Turkish delegation also conveyed interest in accelerating efforts to operationalize the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad (ITI) trade corridor, which is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity.

SAPM Haroon briefed the participants on Pakistan’s Land Lease Policy, explaining that it provides substantial support to investors looking to set up industries. He further noted that the National Industrial Policy, prepared under the directives of prime minister, includes comprehensive facilitation measures for both local and foreign investors.

To support Turkish investment, the government has also established a special facilitation committee, he added.

Both sides agreed on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors and working on joint projects to strengthen economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.