SAPM Haroon chairs meeting on Pakistan-Italy marble, granite agreement

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the Pakistan–Italy agreement in the marble and granite sector.

The meeting was focused on enhancing cooperation to uplift the marble and granite industry, said a news release.

Haroon emphasized that collaboration with Italy will introduce new dimensions to sector, includes promoting modern technology, skill development, and international market access.

He highlighted that land has already been allocated for the establishment of Marble City in Risalpur, which will serve as a hub for innovation, processing, and exports.

Khan reaffirmed that the Ministry of Industries and Production is fully committed to strengthening cooperation with Italy in this sector.

He added that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan aims to bring the marble sector up to international standards through technological advancement and global partnerships.

He further directed that the project be taken up on a priority basis in the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) 2025 and stressed that progress on the agreement holds significant importance for both countries.

The Special Assistant also instructed that a follow-up meeting be convened with all relevant stakeholders to ensure timely implementation of the decisions made.