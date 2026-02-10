SAPM Haroon assures Japanese investors of proactive govt support, industrial reforms

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday assured the Japanese investors that the government was serious, proactive and fully engaged in resolving issues related to tax refunds, exports and regulatory hurdles, as Pakistan had embarked on a comprehensive process of industrial reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable, inclusive and export-led growth.

Addressing the Japan–Pakistan Business Forum, the SAPM said Pakistan and Japan relations are not limited to diplomacy but represent a strong, mature, and forward-looking economic partnership built on mutual trust and shared prosperity.

The message of Allama Iqbal continues to guide Pakistan’s national vision. Quoting Iqbal’s famous verse about looking toward the rising sun of the East, Haroon remarked that Japan’s journey stands as living proof of how vision, discipline, and continuous improvement can transform a nation into a global economic leader.

The forum was attended by Ambassador of Japan Akamatsu Shuichi, and distinguished business leaders from both countries.

Pakistan is keen to learn from Japan’s experiences and apply them to chart a new course of sustainable industrial development. Referring to over seventy years of bilateral cooperation, he described Pakistan–Japan relations as a shining example of long-term partnership and mutual confidence.

The SAPM acknowledged the pivotal role of the Japan–Pakistan Business Forum, established in 2001, in promoting bilateral trade, investment, and business-to-business linkages.

He highlighted that Japanese investment, particularly in the automobile sector, has become the backbone of Pakistan’s industrial ecosystem. From the early 1980s, Japanese automakers have played a central role in job creation, technology transfer, and the development of local supply chains.

Haroon said around 80 Japanese companies are currently operating in Pakistan, providing employment to tens of thousands of Pakistanis and contributing significantly to economic activity and government revenues.

He said Japanese companies have also introduced high-quality standards, efficient management practices, and modern production processes that have strengthened Pakistan’s industrial culture.

Addressing concerns raised by Japanese investors, he assured the forum that the government is serious, proactive, and fully engaged in resolving issues related to tax refunds, exports, and regulatory hurdles.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the SAPM said, Pakistan has embarked on a comprehensive process of industrial reforms aimed at making growth sustainable, inclusive, and export-led.

“Pakistan is listening, and Pakistan is acting,” he emphasized, adding that continuous dialogue with investors remains a priority to ensure a stable and enabling business environment.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the SAPM said, Pakistan has embarked on a comprehensive process of industrial reforms aimed at making growth sustainable, inclusive, and export-led.

He explained that the National Industrial Policy places the private sector at the center of economic development, focusing on reviving sick units, improving access to credit, strengthening SMEs, and enhancing competitiveness.

He further highlighted that Special Economic Zones, offering one-window facilitation, along with regulatory reforms under the “Regulatory Guillotine” initiative, are eliminating unnecessary laws and red tape to create a more investor-friendly framework.

The National Tariff Policy, he added, provides the foundation for export-oriented industrial growth by rationalizing tariffs and reducing production costs.

Haroon also draw attention to the New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025–2030, which sets a target of 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030. He said green mobility would not only help protect the environment but also open new industrial and investment opportunities, particularly for international partners.

The SAPM highlighted the growing contribution of women entrepreneurs, stating that women are actively driving Pakistan’s economy forward.

He reaffirmed that small and medium enterprises are the real strength of the national economy and are being fully supported through targeted policies and institutional backing. He also shared that the National Gemstones Policy aims to transform Pakistan’s rich mineral resources into a globally competitive, export-oriented sector.

Concluding his address, Haroon said Pakistan offers a safe, transparent, and attractive market for Japanese investors. He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to further expand collaboration with Japan in key sectors including automobiles, information technology, clean energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

“Pakistan stands ready to work with Japan to build a future of shared growth, innovation, and prosperity,” he said, calling for deeper partnerships between governments, private sectors, and business communities of both countries.