SAPM chairs meeting to streamline meat export to Malaysia

LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a high-level committee meeting to address the problems faced by meat exporters in exporting meat to Malaysia.

The meeting was attended here by Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) Secretary Saif Anjum along with representatives from both the public and private sectors.

During the meeting, participants deliberated upon issues and recommendations related to meat exports to Malaysia. Exporters identified key challenges including feed quality, livestock breed, high production costs, lack of cold chain facilities, limited banking support, and documentation hurdles.

Exporters emphasized that the banking sector is not providing adequate support, forcing them to make cash payments in cattle markets. They also highlighted the absence of cold storage facilities at airports, compelling them to store meat in vehicles.

Representatives pointed out that while India exports meat at USD 3.5 per kilogram, Pakistan’s export cost stands at USD 5 per kilogram. They further mentioned that Pakistan currently exports meat to Tajikistan at the same rate.

Haroon Akhtar Khan acknowledged the concerns raised by the exporters and affirmed that Pakistani meat is of superior quality and capable of competing in international markets.

He assured the exporters that, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is committed to expanding meat exports to various international markets and will extend all possible facilitation to the exporters.