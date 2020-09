Sale of NPC certificates starts: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): The sale of Conventional Naya Pak Certificates (NPCs) has started on Monday through various agent banks, Finance Ministry said here.

In a tweet, the ministry said that the sale has been started through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) of agent banks including UBL HBL MCB Alfalah, Standard Chartered & Samba Bank and the RDA holders could subscribe to NPCs by visiting NPC page of their respective bank

The Shariah compliant version is also coming very soon, it added

