SACM asks TEVTA to find-out opportunities of income

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Technical Education, Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordhir has directed Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to find out opportunities of income from various possible sources for better and sustainable financial management and taking of effective measures for self-reliance and financial stability of the institute.

He issued these directives during a briefing regarding Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here in Hayatabad on Tuesday.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaq, Director Finance Munir Gul, Director HR Abid Iqbal, Director Nisab Sadiq Orakzai, Director P&D Haider Ali, Director Monitoring Nazir and other officers of the authority were present on this occasion.

All sections of TEVTA gave separate briefings to the special assistant regarding operational affairs, personnel, courses provided in training institutes, financial and administrative affairs, financial challenges and proposed plan to tackle them, curricular and development activities.

The special assistant directed initiating of efforts for introduction of a suitable business and production model to operate the financial affairs of the institute in a better manner, under which the resources and assets of the department can be utilized for the financial affairs of the institution.

He also directed the inclusion of the trade of regional importance and characteristics in the curricular activities of technical education and assigning of responsibilities to the heads with the best performance and transparency in training institutions.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant said that the technical education sector is the basic and important pillar of vocational education and training for the youth of the province, saying he is making efforts to strengthen it further.

He said that in the formation of the new TEVTA board, good reputation and capable people should be included who can play their role in achieving the goals of the development of the organization because it is the government’s effort to prepare people for the preparation of experienced and skilled manpower.

The Special Assistant also stressed on making the recruitment process in TEVTA to the high principles of transparency and said that the entire recruitment process should be made transparent for the recruitment of 100% qualified and merit-based personnel in the recruitment of new staff for the organization. He directed for hiring of competent and qualified people for the institution.

He directed to review the matter to keep the number of staff as per requirement at TEVTA headquarters.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant directed him to provide the details of the staff posted on (detachment) in different centres of the institution. He said that they have to make possible efforts for the development and stability of the institution and find a useful way in this regard.

He said that in technical education courses in tourism, mining, agriculture and other important sectors according to the local needs and importance should be included.