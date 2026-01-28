Russian ambassador Visits SCCI to boost Pakistan–Russia trade ties

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jan 28 (APP):A high-level diplomatic engagement at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

was held in collaboration with Regional Rapport, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Chamber had the honour of welcoming Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan

Albert P Khorev, accompanied by Trade Representative Denis Nevzorov, Chief of Protocol Sergey

Chekalin, third Secretary (Bilateral Section) Anton Vereshchagin and Executive Director, Regional Rapport Dr. Almas Haider Naqvi.

The visit underscored growing Pakistan–Russia economic engagement, with focused discussions on trade facilitation, industrial collaboration, and unlocking new avenues for cooperation between Russian partners and Sialkot’s globally competitive export sectors.

During an important meeting held at SCCI Auditorium, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev said that the Russia is intending to boost the mutual trade ties with Pakistan besides making all out sincere efforts to remove hurdles from the way of smooth promotion and strengthening the mutual trade between Pakistan and Russia.

The Russian ambassador said that the Sialkot exporters have a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Russia by exporting their worldclass traditional and non-traditional export products.

He said the there is significant increase in volume of trade between Pakistan and Russian during last 10 to 15 years and if trade barriers were removed then the volume of trade can be double in coming years.

The ambassador said that 10th Session of the Pakistan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Islamabad in November, 2025.

There was rich cultural agenda, several agreements and MoU’s were signed, he added.

The ambassador said that Russia was promoting economic relations with Pakistan and Pakistan-Russia trade volume had crossed $1 billion mark in 2023.

Albert P Khorev told that a delegation of Russian businessmen will also visit Pakistan which will open new avenues of direct cooperation between the businessmen of two countries.

He added that Pakistani businesses can explore joint ventures with Russian counterparts in energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and information technology.

The ambassador said that the strong people-to-people connections are the backbone of lasting bilateral relations. Language is not just a means of communication; it is the gateway to understanding culture, building trust, and fostering cooperation in trade, investment, education, and diplomacy.

He stressed that learning the Russian language would help entrepreneurs better understand Russian markets, regulations, and business culture.

He said:” We are closely working with the universities of Okara, Faisalabad and Peshawar now urge universities of Sialkot to join these Russian language programs like we have started these programs in Punjab University”.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security. He witnessed internationals standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans.

He also highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot and Sialkot’s socio-economic and human development on self-help basis by the Sialkot exporters as well.

The meeting was attended by President SCCI Syed Ahtesham Mazhar, Senior Vice President SCCI Muhammad Murad Arshad, VP SCCI Salman Sheikh and Sialkot business community were also present on this occasion.