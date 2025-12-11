Russia  Plays the Pivotal  role  for global peace,  security: Ambassador Khorev

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev Thursday said that Russia has always played a significant role in global peace and security and ready to formally affirm that the country has no aggressive policy toward any regional country.

As President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized, Russia does not pose a threat to Europe and has no intention to attack European countries.Our country is ready to formally affirm that Russia has no aggressive plans toward Europe,the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev said this while addressing a Press Conference here in Russian Embassy Islamabad.

He said ghat one of the most pressing issues in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is the December 3rd meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The parties engaged in extensive, five hour discussions regarding the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which is based on the agreements reached by the Russian and US presidents at the summit in Anchorage on August 15,he said.

The envoy said that this plan, which was outlined following the meeting in Alaska, underwent significant changes after a few rounds of shuttle diplomacy between the U.S. on the one hand and Europe and Ukraine on the other.

The meeting in Moscow was constructive, very useful and substantive, although it also touched upon issues that Russia disagrees with.

Overall, efforts to reach a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian crisis are proving difficult,he said.

He said the Trump administration, acting constructively and based on the realities on the ground, faces opposition from Europeans who still seem to harbor illusions about the possibility of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia and ending the conflict on their terms. In this regard, the so-called “children’s issue” is being actively exploited.

The Russian envoy said that regional sponsors, having spent billions of their taxpayers’ money, are also in a difficult financial situation and their situation is so difficult that they are actively discussing the option of seizing Russian sovereign assets held in European financial institutions. There is no other word for these plans: it’s theft.

In this regard, “I would like to emphasize that stealing Russian funds will not change the course of the conflict and will not prevent Russia from achieving the goals of the Special Military Operation, but it will lead to severe consequences for Western financial institutions and individuals responsible for the thievery.”

He said that new packages of sanctions against Russia keep coming and let me highlight that all the invasive financial measures taken by Western countries in recent years have already had a major negative impact on the instigators themselves and on the global economy at large. Illegitimate Western sanctions have dealt a blow to international production and supply chains.

This has caused an imbalance in investment and trade flows, exacerbated the debt problem, reduced access to goods, services, finance, and technology for many countries, and undermined the principles of fair competition, he said.

The Ambassador said that in addition, these measures have slowed down global economic development (according to the IMF, global GDP growth did not exceed 3.2% in 2024).

The Russian envoy said that back in 2015, at the Russia-ASEAN summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to form a greater Eurasian Partnership, which envisages a pan-continental framework for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation through the expansion of trade and economic ties and harmonization of integration processes, including those within the CIS, SCO, EAEU, ASEAN, GCC, and other groups.

And just over a year ago, Vladimir Putin launched an initiative to build a Eurasian security architecture based on the principle of its indivisibility, he said.

This is where we should mention Russia’s anti-neocolonialism initiatives and on November 14, Russia hosted the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the “Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism — For the Freedom of Nations!” About 30 countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America took part in it.

He added that representatives from Pakistan are also working with the Forum’s expert council.

They envoy said that the West accuses Russia of kidnapping “thousands” of Ukrainian children – a claim that was proven to be completely unfounded during direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held this summer.

He said that during specific discussions, the Ukrainian delegation was unable to provide a list of even one thousand Ukrainian children “kidnapped by the Russians”.

He informed that Russian negotiators received a list with the names of only 339 children, allegedly evacuated to Russia from the conflict zone and substantive work on the return of evacuated minors to Ukraine is being carried out by the Office of the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.