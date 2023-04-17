Rupee sheds 30 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Pakistan rupee witnessed 30 paisas devaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 284.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 284.40.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.67 to close at Rs 313.09 against the last day’s closing of Rs314.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen declined by 02 paisas and stood at Rs 2.12; whereas a drop of Rs 2.78 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.72 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs356.50.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 77.52 and Rs 75.90, respectively.