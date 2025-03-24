29.9 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 24, 2025
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
Business

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

21
ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.1, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 34 paisa to close at Rs 304.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.87, whereas a decrease of 56 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 363.17 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 362.61.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 76.33 and Rs 74.74 respectively.

