Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.67 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.57.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.35 and Rs 285.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 96 paisa to close at Rs 327.16 against the last day’s closing of Rs 326.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of 62 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.55 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 374.93.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.95 and Rs 75.33, respectively.