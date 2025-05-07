Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.65 and Rs 283.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.82 to close at Rs 319.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.96, whereas an increase of Rs 1.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.79 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 374.76.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.63 and Rs 75.03 respectively