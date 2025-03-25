Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.36.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.1, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.54 to close at Rs 302.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.86, whereas a decline of Rs 1.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 362.05 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 363.17.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.34 and Rs 74.75, respectively.