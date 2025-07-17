Rupee remains flat US Dollar

Thursday, July 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): The Rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 284.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs288.30 and Rs288.60, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 0.78 to close at Rs 330.33 against the last day’s closing of Rs 331.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained stagnant and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas a decline of Rs 0.38 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.39 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 381.77.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed at Rs 77.58 and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.97.

