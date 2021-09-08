Rupee recovers 38 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 38 paisas on Wednesday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs167.25 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 167.63.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 167.5 and Rs168.6 respectively.



The price of euro was depreciated by Rs 1.12 and closed at Rs197.80 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.92, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.



The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 230.09 as compared to its last closing of Rs 231.57.



The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 45.53 and Rs 44.59 respectively.