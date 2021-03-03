Rupee jumps 71 against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 71 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs157.13 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.84.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs157 and Rs158.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 18 paisas and closed at Rs189.74 against the last day’s trading of Rs189.56, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas an increase of 31 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs219.49 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.18.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 19 paisas each to close at Rs 42.77 and Rs 41.89 respectively.