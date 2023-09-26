Rupee gains Rs 1.06 against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 16th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs 1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs289.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs290.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs289.15 and Rs292 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.67 to close at Rs306.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.94, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs 356.15.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 29 and 28 paisa to close at Rs78.89 and Rs77.25 respectively.